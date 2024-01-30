Boxing Star Shakur Stevenson Says He's Retiring, But Fans Not Buying It

Shakur Stevenson just made a shocking announcement -- he says he's retiring from boxing -- but almost all of his fans aren't buying it.

The undefeated lightweight said on his social media page Monday night that he's hanging up his gloves after seven years ... opting to focus on becoming a mentor for aspiring boxers instead.

"I’m officially retiring from the sport of boxing," Stevenson wrote on his X page.

"I’ll be in the gym forever perfecting my craft and helping the next generation become great and chase they dreams but I ain’t fw this weak boxing game."

Of course, many of his fans are callin' BS ... as Stevenson -- who's 21-0 -- is just 26 years old and is currently the WBO featherweight title holder.

Most believe Stevenson is simply frustrated that Emanuel Navarrete, a boxer he wants to fight, was ordered to box Denys Berinchyk in a WBO 135-lb title match.

Another fight Stevenson also wanted was Vasily Lomachenko ... but he's facing George Kambosos Jr. in May.

Stevenson, of course, wouldn't be the first star pugilist to "retire" before "unretiring" ... Teofimo Lopez just did it last year.