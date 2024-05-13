Bronny James Medically Cleared For NBA After 2023 Cardiac Arrest

A huge step in the right direction for Bronny James' professional basketball ambitions -- the Los Angeles Lakers superstar's son has been medically cleared for the NBA following his July 2023 cardiac arrest.

The 19-year-old guard was recently checked out by the league's Fitness to Play Panel (which consists of three physicians) leading up to this week's pre-draft combine in Chicago, according to ESPN ... and was given the green light to be a full participant in workouts.

The outlet says Bronny will participate in the 5-on-5 scrimmages starting Tuesday ... which will give him the opportunity to show what he can do against fellow draft hopefuls.

As we previously reported, Bronny underwent a procedure to fix a congenital heart defect after suffering the medical emergency just nine months ago ... which kept him sidelined leading up to his freshman campaign for USC.

Bronny averaged just under five points and three rebounds and more than two assists a game in 25 appearances in the 2023-24 season.

Bronny has just over two weeks to decide whether he'll stay in the draft or head back to college for another year ... and it may be with a new team if he chooses the latter, as he also entered the NCAA transfer portal when making his NBA announcement.

LeBron recently spoke out about his oldest son's future ... saying he will support the young hooper's decision -- whether it's back to school or joining him in the Association.