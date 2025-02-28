Ex-NFL Punter Chris Kluwe Fired From Coaching Job After Anti-MAGA Rant Arrest

Play video content Huntington Beach City Council

Chris Kluwe’s anti-MAGA protest cost him more than a few hours in a jail cell ... his passionate city council outburst also led to his firing from his high school coaching job!

The former Vikings punter revealed he received termination papers from Edison High School on Wednesday -- days after he was arrested and charged with disturbance of an assembly -- following his rant against MAGA at a Huntington Beach council meeting.

"I'm bummed that I won't get to work with the kids anymore, because they always got excited when they figured out I played in the NFL, and I think this exemplifies what MAGA is all about," Kluwe told TMZ Sports on Friday.

"They don't care about harming the community as long as they can make themselves look good. It's happening here in HB, and it's happening nationally across our country."

Kluwe -- who had been coaching the SoCal-located Edison H.S. team since 2019 -- said he's received support from at least one parent ... who reached out to express displeasure over his canning.

As for his future on the sidelines, Kluwe told us he's unsure about his coaching going forward, noting his goal was always to coach at a higher level. He says he was waiting for his kids to finish school first.

Kluwe says he'll use the time off to continue advocating ... "because that's what I've always done."

Whether he advocates as a citizen or elected politician is still unclear. Last week Kluwe told us multiple people from the Democrat party reached out in an effort to convince him to run.