Ex-NFL Punter Chris Kluwe Arrested, Carried Out of Council Meeting After Anti-MAGA Rant

Former Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe was arrested and carried out of a city council meeting after becoming disruptive during an anti-MAGA rant!

Kluwe, who played for the Vikings from 2005 to 2012, showed up to the meeting in Huntington Beach ... where he absolutely unloaded on Donald Trump supporters.

Despite many people seemingly not agreeing with the 43-year-old former pro athlete, we're in America, not Germany, and you're allowed to criticize politicians.

"MAGA is profoundly corrupt," Kluwe said, adding, "unmistakenly anti-democracy, and most importantly, MAGA is explicitly a Nazi movement."

"You may have replaced a Swastika with a red hat, but that is what it is."

That's when the trouble started for Kluwe ... who announced he was going to engage in "peaceful civil obedience." He then turned and walked towards the city council, where he was quickly grabbed by several cops, who handcuffed him, and led him out of City Hall.

Much of the ordeal was captured on video.

HBPD arrested and charged Kluwe with disturbance of an assembly. He was released from custody 4 hours later.

Kluwe, who played for the Seahawks, Raiders, and Vikes, was known to be an outspoken athlete. In 2012, Chris covered the Pro Football Hall of Fame patch with "Vote Ray Guy" to protest the lack of punters in the Hall. He was fined $5K.