Cardinals Apologize After Forcing Fan To Throw 'MAGA' Hat Away At Game

The Arizona Cardinals are apologizing to one of their fans and season ticket holders ... after the woman was forced to throw away her MAGA hat, or risk missing Sunday's game.

The controversial incident went down before the Rams vs. Cardinals game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ ... when Susan Rosener, who was with her husband, was stopped at a checkpoint.

Stadium security informed Rosener she couldn't enter due to her "Make America Great Again" hat, Donald Trump's famous slogan.

Susan was forced to throw her black MAGA hat in a nearby trash can. The only problem? Political apparel is NOT banned at Cardinals games, per its own site. Now, the team is apologizing.

"In an isolated incident at Sunday's game, a stadium security member misunderstood a policy on prohibited items. Like most venues, 'signage, posters, flags, or displays that are….political in nature' are not permitted," a team spokesperson told us.

"However, that did not apply in this instance. Moving forward we will work to provide clarity to all stadium personnel in these situations."

Rosener told 12 News she should've "stood [her] ground" against security but didn't want to get in trouble. She also believes the security was anti-Trump.

"I am super freedom of speech. I could care less if someone had a Kamala Harris hat or T-shirt on," Rosener said. "I do feel like part of the problem was this security woman definitely had a bias with my hat."