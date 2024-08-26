Denver Broncos Fan Floored By Flurry Of Punches In Violent Fight At Game

A Denver Broncos fan got involved in a violent fight at the team's preseason game Sunday ... and check out footage from the scene -- he took more hits than some of the players on the field.

The tussle went down at some point during the Broncos' 38-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals ... when a guy holding a Coors Light tall boy started chirping with another spectator.

During the verbal spat, the guy with the beer lunged toward his foe ... and shortly after the jab step, he took a nasty punch to the face. A third fan then got in on the action, too ... throwing hands as the dude with the beer fell to the ground.

But, it didn't end there ... as the guys continued to go after the man as he sat on the concrete, seemingly in a daze.

Stadium security then rushed to the scene ... and once the beer guy got back up to his feet, he tried to locate a shoe he lost in the scrap.

Denver Broncos Justin Strnad blowing up the Arizona Cardinals RB. pic.twitter.com/xsyH9Z0Ot1 — Walter (@ChillNRelaxed) August 25, 2024 @ChillNRelaxed

The most impressive part?? It appears the guy managed to salvage the majority of his booze ... even after tumbling to the ground.