Donald Trump Faces Another Security Scare Ahead of Long Island Rally

After two assassination attempts on Donald Trump's life this year, a fresh threat was reported Wednesday -- and though it's been dismissed as bogus, it’s probably not doing much to ease Trump and his team’s nerves.

This morning, journalist James Lalino claimed in an X post ... Nassau County Police Department sources told him the perimeter at Trump’s Long Island rally site at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum was apparently "breached" and a "blue barrel" was removed.

Lalino also claimed during a K9 sweep, authorities supposedly found an explosive device in one of the vehicles nearby, and the driver fled into the woods.

There are reports on social media of an explosive found at the Trump rally site in Nassau County, NY and we are told by multiple law enforcement officials that there's no indication any such device has been found.



"Erroneous" one official says. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 18, 2024 @Tom_Winter

NBC News Correspondent Tom Winter quickly debunked the claim ... saying on X the report was "erroneous" and that multiple law enforcement officials told him and his team there was no evidence of any explosive device being found. A Nassau County Police spokesperson later confirmed no explosives were found.

It’s still a big security scare for Trump, especially with thousands of MAGA fans about to pack the venue to hear him speak tonight.

This comes just days after suspected would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested for allegedly lying in wait with an AK-style rifle in bushes only a few hundred yards away from where Trump was golfing in West Palm Beach, Florida.