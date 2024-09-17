Donald Trump Meets Sheriff's Deputies Who Arrested Would-Be Assassin

Donald Trump is thanking the sheriff's deputies who played a pivotal role in the capture of the suspect in the 2nd assassination attempt on his life ... praising them all as "good-looking humans" in a giddy meet and greet.

The former prez appeared to be high on life when he greeted Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder and his deputies at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday ... shaking their hands and saying words of encouragement to each one -- all of whom helped bring in alleged would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh.

Play video content

Trump was clearly feeling good after surviving his 2nd assassination attempt of the year, as he quipped to the group ... "I'm still here!!!"

He then asked Sheriff Snyder to point out his best deputy ... with the lawman singling out one young man standing at the end of the line. Trump gave the man another nod of acknowledgment ... joking he didn't think Snyder would actually pick a favorite.

As TMZ previously reported ... Martin County Sheriff's deputies played a key role in Sunday's arrest of Routh, as they stopped the 58-year-old suspect on Interstate 95 north of West Palm Beach, Florida before cuffing him and bringing him into custody.

Sheriff Snyder confirmed to "TMZ Live" Monday that his team was alerted about the suspect by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after Routh allegedly discarded his weapon -- which he never fired -- and fled Trump International Golf Club in an SUV following detection by the Secret Service.

Play video content 9/16/24 TMZ.com

Snyder said they put "all their resources" into locating Routh ... following him for about 2 miles before using their vehicles to force the alleged culprit to a stop.

Play video content TMZ Studios