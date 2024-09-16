Body Cam Footage of Alleged Attempted Trump Shooter Ryan Wesley Routh's Arrest Released

Play video content

Body cam footage of Ryan Wesley Routh's arrest has surfaced in the aftermath of the suspect's alleged attempt on Donald Trump's life.

Watch the video ... Martin County Sheriff's deputies are seen shouting orders at the alleged would-be shooter after he was pulled over on a Florida highway Sunday.

As Routh comes into frame, he is seen walking backward while holding his shirt high above his head ... proving he had no concealed weapons on his person after allegedly attempting to assassinate the former prez on a golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Surrounded by several deputies holding rifles, Routh looks surprisingly calm ... surrendering to the deputies on the scene, who cuff him and take him into custody.

The footage confirms what Martin County Sheriff William Snyder shared Monday morning on CNN ... where he described Routh's demeanor as "perplexing" during the stop.

The sheriff added ... "His facial affect was so flat. His demeanor was relaxed. I honestly thought it looked like somebody that just left the church picnic and was on his way home."

Routh became a prime suspect on Sunday after Secret Service clocked an AK-style rifle peeking out from some shrubbery about 400 yards away from where the former prez was playing a round of golf.

An agent responded to the potential threat by shooting into the area where the rifle was spotted ... prompting the suspect to drop his weapon and flee in a nearby SUV. The suspect's gun reportedly was not fired.

Authorities later shared that Routh allegedly left 2 backpacks, a scope, and a GoPro camera at the scene.

The Martin County Sheriff's department put "all their resources" into locating the suspect after receiving an alert from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's department ... Sheriff Synder confirmed Monday.

It's a good thing they did, as they were able to apprehend the suspect ... who is now in custody -- and will remain there until his arraignment on Sept. 30.