Trump Shooting-Attempt Suspect's Son Says Father Hated Trump, But Not Violent

The son of the man suspected of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump says his father hates the former president ... but is shocked, because his dad isn't a violent person.

Ryan Wesley Routh's son, Oran, spoke with the Daily Mail ... saying his father hates Trump like "every reasonable person does." Like father, like son -- Oran also isn't a fan of the former prez, but was floored to find out his dad is the gunman who allegedly targeted Trump at a Florida golf club on Sunday.

Oran says as far as he knows, his father's run-ins with the law only include a couple of traffic tickets ... but that's far from the truth.

In 2002, Ryan Routh was reportedly arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon of mass destruction ... referring to a fully automatic machine gun. This came after a 3-hour standoff with police, when he barricaded himself inside a roofing business in Greensboro, NC.

Ryan -- who's reportedly been living in Hawaii -- has had several interactions with police over the past few years, including being removed from a property for alleged squatting in 2019.

Play video content TMZ Studios

As far as his political views go ... we know Ryan Routh is a devout supporter of Ukraine in its war with Russia. He even traveled to Kyiv back in 2022, where he attempted to connect foreigners with military units and aid groups.

Play video content CNN

Speaking with Newsweek, Routh explained why he felt compelled to go to Ukraine ... "To me, a lot of the other conflicts are gray, but this conflict is definitely black and white. This is about good versus evil."

Ryan has also criticized Trump a number of times on social media. An eerie post from his now-suspended X account shows in June 2020 Routh said, "I will be glad when you gone," after previously backing DT in 2016.