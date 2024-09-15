Donald Trump Only A Few Hundred Yards from Suspect with AK-47-Style Weapon

Play video content CNN

Donald Trump wasn't that far from being fired upon ... with officials saying he was about 300-500 yards away from the suspect when Secret Service engaged the would-be shooter.

The Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw just spoke publicly about the shots fired near Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach around 2 PM ET this afternoon.

Bradshaw says a Secret Service agent spotted an AK-47-style rifle barrel sticking through the fence, ready for the former president to arrive at one hole, and the suspect had a GoPro to film the whole thing.

As of right now, the officials say it's unclear if the shooter actually fired a shot -- while the agent fired off four to six rounds at the alleged would-be shooter ... who left the gun in the bushes, according to these officials.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Trump was about 300-500 yards away when the Secret Service engaged the suspect ... a distance Bradshaw says isn't all that far with the kind of weapon they recovered at the scene.

The officials did not release the shooter's name ... who they apprehended in Martin County after the shooting thanks to a helpful bystander who saw the individual scurry off.

Play video content CNN

FBI Special Agent Jeffrey Beltre says they are taking over the investigation ... asking the public to send in tips if they know anything about the incident.

We've already laid out the narrative for you ... with a Secret Service source confirming to TMZ that agents confronted an individual with a gun near the golf course, opening fire on the individual. No injuries were reported.

We were told the individual hopped in an SUV and took off ... though he was later apprehended by officials in the Martin County Sheriff's Office. Photos of the smashed-up SUV are currently circulating online.

Play video content CNN

DJT has already put out a statement about the shooting ... saying he's safe and adding he will never surrender -- no matter who tries to stop him.