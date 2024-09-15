Donald Trump Shooting Suspect's Name Revealed

The suspect who allegedly brought a gun to Trump International Golf Course in what the FBI says appears to be another attempt on Donald Trump's life in West Palm Beach has been revealed ... with sources confirming his identity to TMZ.

According to law enforcement sources, the individual they say brought an AK-47-style weapon to the course is Ryan Wesley Routh -- a 58-year-old man from Hawaii.

Routh's social media is full of pro-Ukraine posts ... and, there's a YouTube video of Routh talking about why he left the U.S. to go to Kyiv to help fight back against the Russians.

Routh has posted about politics numerous times over the months ... many times about Ukraine but also showing support for Taiwan. CNN is reporting he's been arrested multiple times.

As you know ... law enforcement officials say a suspect -- Routh -- came to the golf course with an AK-47-style weapon, two backpacks and a GoPro.

The alleged assassiantion attempt was foiled when a Secret Service agent spotted the gun rifle through the fence and engaged Routh.

It's unclear if Routh fired a shot ... but, we do know he fled the scene in an SUV and was taken into custody by local law enforcement.