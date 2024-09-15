Majorie Taylor Green Says There is 'Conspiracy to Murder' Donald Trump

Marjorie Taylor Green's not buying any lone shooter theories when it comes to Donald Trump ... claiming there's a whole conspiracy to kill the former prez.

The congresswoman posted just minutes ago about the shocking shooting ... reiterating information from officials who say the suspected shooter had a GoPro to film the alleged assassination attempt.

She points out this comes just two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to kill Trump ... using the multiple attempts as proof there's a whole group of people working to kill the Republican candidate for prez.

MTG makes it clear she doesn't think these are lone actors ... citing a "conspiracy" to kill DJT.

To be clear, no law enforcement officials are claiming the two events are linked at this time ... though some online are also seeing a conspiracy, like MTG.

As we told you ... law enforcement officials say a suspect brought an AK-47-style weapon to Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, along with two backpacks and a GoPro -- and, the FBI says it seems this might be the second attempt on 45's life.

Officials have released photos of the spot where they say the would-be shooter set up ... before a Secret Service agent spotted and engaged him. It's unclear if the shooter fired a shot before taking off, and hopping in an SUV.

Martin County law enforcement took the suspect -- whose name has not yet been officially released -- into custody.

