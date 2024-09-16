Trump Shooting-Attempt Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh Charges Announced

Ryan Wesley Routh, the man suspected of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course Sunday, made his first appearance in Florida court Monday morning.

CNN reports Routh was charged with 2 counts -- one of possession of a firearm while a former felon, and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Routh will be back in court Monday, Sept. 23, for a formal detention hearing, and is set to be arraigned on Sept. 30.

Further charges were not announced, though they are expected. No shots were fired by the attempted assassin Sunday, according to reports.

Ryan Wesley Routh has entered the courtroom in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, wearing dark prison scrubs and with his hands and feet shackled, per @HolmesLybrand. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 16, 2024 @kaitlancollins

Routh was dressed in dark prison scrubs, with his hands and feet shackled, as he made his way into the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida earlier Monday.

He reportedly sat quietly for about 5 minutes ... showing no visible signs of nervousness, before marshals led him away to await his hearing.

Routh was detained Sunday 50 miles north of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach ... where law enforcement claims Routh allegedly showed up with an AK-47-style rifle with a scope, 2 backpacks, and a GoPro.

