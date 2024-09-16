Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Trump Shooting-Attempt Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh Charges Announced

Trump Shooting-Attempt Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh in Court, Charges Announced

Ryan Wesley Routh, the man suspected of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course Sunday, made his first appearance in Florida court Monday morning.

CNN reports Routh was charged with 2 counts -- one of possession of a firearm while a former felon, and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Routh will be back in court Monday, Sept. 23, for a formal detention hearing, and is set to be arraigned on Sept. 30.

Further charges were not announced, though they are expected. No shots were fired by the attempted assassin Sunday, according to reports.

Routh was dressed in dark prison scrubs, with his hands and feet shackled, as he made his way into the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida earlier Monday.

He reportedly sat quietly for about 5 minutes ... showing no visible signs of nervousness, before marshals led him away to await his hearing.

ryan routh

Routh was detained Sunday 50 miles north of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach ... where law enforcement claims Routh allegedly showed up with an AK-47-style rifle with a scope, 2 backpacks, and a GoPro.

As we've reported, the alleged assassination attempt was thwarted when a Secret Service agent spotted the rifle protruding through a fence about 300-500 yards away from where Trump was golfing, and fired a shot in that direction. The suspect's weapon was not fired. Authorities say Routh fled the scene before officers caught up with him.

Trump's first assassination attempt was back in July, by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was shot dead at the scene by Secret Service.

