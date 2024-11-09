Nick Bosa Fined $11K For Wearing MAGA Hat After Game

Nick Bosa's political message after the San Francisco 49ers Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys ain't going unpunished ... 'cause the league just hit him with a manageable fine.

The four-time Pro Bowler was just hit with an $11,255 fine after he wore a white and gold "Make America Great Again" hat on the field after his team's 30-24 win over their longtime rivals.

ICYMI ... Bosa stopped by a postgame interview his teammates Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Isaac Guerendo were giving, flashed the hat, and then ran off toward the sideline. It's a pretty quick moment, but it sparked a pretty massive uproar.

Worth noting ... this fine would've been levied for any equipment with a personal message, too -- and it's not specifically because the hat's meaning was political in nature.

Bosa later revealed he'd be fine if the league felt the need to ding him for wearing the hat ... saying "If it comes, it comes."

Bosa hasn't elaborated further on his feelings in regards to politics since the incident ... though, obviously, he wanted Donald Trump to win the election -- which he did by a pretty large margin over Kamala Harris earlier this week.