Sally Field Trashes Harris-Walz Signs Shortly After Trump Victory

Sally Field was not having much of a fun birthday on Wednesday ... which was on full display when she was snapped trashing her Kamala Harris signs after Donald Trump won reelection.

Looking somewhat dejected, Sally tossed the signs into the trash cans outside her Los Angeles home ... clearly showing she was at best, sad -- at worst, pissed -- over DT's victory.

Back in August, Sally posted on IG when Harris officially accepted the nomination ... "I've not been on social media. Not since it became public toilet paper for our former crook of a President. But 'hope is making a comeback.' So here I am. This is me. And this is my dog, Dash. Buckle up,"

SF was among the cavalcade of stars who put their full support behind Kamala ... endorsements that clearly did nothing to move the needle -- as evident in DT also winning the popular vote this time around.

One celeb who backed Trump -- Kid Rock -- definitely celebrated DT's win ... and made a surprising request to his fans and fellow Trumpers ... let's all just get along now!

In a video he posted to IG ... KD dropped the act and appeared as himself, Robert Ritchie ... and told his fans it's time to come together as a country and let go of animosity for one another.

"We must remember that most of our left-leaning friends are good people who want the same things in life as we do, but simply think differently on how to get there," he implored.