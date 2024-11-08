Selena Gomez, Harrison Ford, More Seen Out Strolling Post-Election

Many in Hollywood were disappointed with the election outcome, after Donald Trump emerged as the winner against Kamala Harris ... and it looks like some of those stars took a stroll to cope this week.

Anne Hathaway attempted to keep a low profile, wearing a neutral navy baseball hat, shades, and a white ensemble as she took some time for herself the day after the election in New York.

Andy Cohen on the other hand ... was in low-key mode after Trump's big win, taking a call while out in NYC. The "Watch What Happens Live" host donned a sweatshirt, shorts, and flip-flops after grabbing himself a venti Starbucks coffee ... a much-needed boost, it seems.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tried to evade photogs during their post-election stroll in L.A., with the "Only Murders in the Building" actress using a scarf to cover her face, as her beau kept himself bundled up in a hoodie and sweats.

Another celeb couple to hit the streets was Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who stuck to jeans and comfy sweaters for the jaunt about town in SoCal. AK even opted for the coveted "Eras" tour crewneck to bring him comfort on the disappointing day.

Harrison Ford could barely crack a smile after Harris' loss ... however, the "Star Wars" star isn't necessarily known for his sunny demeanor. So, no surprise there.