Billie Eilish Rips Into 'Predator' Donald Trump During Nashville Show

Billie Eilish is unhappy with the outcome of the 2024 presidential election ... ripping into President-elect Donald Trump during her show in Tennessee.

The singer made her thoughts on the election known Wednesday night, when she addressed Trump's victory while performing in Nashville ... slamming 45, soon-to-be 47, as a "convicted predator" who "hates women so, so deeply."

Watch the video ... Billie confessed she contemplated canceling Wednesday's show after Trump's big win, but chose to power on.

She added ... "It’s such a privilege that I get to do this with you guys and that we have this in a time like right now."

Before performing her 2022 anthem "TV," which refers to Roe v. Wade being overturned, Billie dedicated the song to the women in the crowd ... promising them all they were "safe in this room."

As she continued, Billie reflected on her own past abuse experience, sharing how her "boundaries were crossed" ... which is why she's so rattled by Trump's victory.

Billie's mid-show statement comes after she previously labeled Trump's win as "a war on women" on her Instagram Stories. She joined several other celebrities who sounded off on the election night upset ... including Cardi B, who posted -- and then deleted -- a video where she took a dig at red states.

Trump made history with his re-election win, becoming the first president since Grover Cleveland to score a non-consecutive 2nd term. He's also the first convicted felon to be elected president.