Jay Leno Says Election Was Great Day For Democracy, Trump Won Fairly

Jay Leno says he's not a fan of the winner of the presidential election, but he's happy with the process that produced a victor ... saying our election was fair and honest.

The former late-night talk show host shared his reaction to Donald Trump's big victory Wednesday on "The Talk" on CBS.

Jay says the election was a "great day for democracy" ... in part because "there was no cheating."

Play video content CNN

"The Talk" co-host Natalie Morales asked Jay about hosting his old late-night talk show the day after an election ... and that's when he reacted to the 2024 results.

Jay says back in his day he was able to make fun on Democrats and Republicans, which resulted in angry feedback from folks on both sides of the aisle, but now he feels like hosts "kind of have to take a side."

He adds ... "It's a little bit different, but the nice thing about this election is, it was fair, it was honest. OK, I was not a fan, but that's OK, it's the President of the United States ... let's all get together, thank you very much."

Play video content