Jay Leno Granted Conservatorship of Wife Mavis Amid Dementia Battle

Jay Leno has officially been named the conservator for his wife, Mavis, amid her battle with dementia ... TMZ has confirmed.

The former 'Tonight Show' host was granted the conservatorship of his longtime spouse in a hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where -- according to People -- Mavis' lawyer spoke in favor of Jay taking on the official role of looking out for his wife's best interests.

A judge also reportedly praised the 73-year-old comedian for the care he has provided Mavis, who Jay married in November 1980.

This comes over a week after Mavis' lawyer gave an update on his client's health -- where it was revealed she is seriously struggling with her memory due to advanced dementia, failing to remember her birthday or recognize her husband at times.

As we reported ... the TV personality simply wanted to set up financial protections for his wife in the instance he predeceases her.