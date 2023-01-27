Jay Leno Shattered Bones in Recent Motorcycle Crash

Jay Leno got into a motorcycle crash last week and his injuries were no joke -- he shattered several bones.

The comedian told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he suffered a broken collarbone, two fractured ribs and two cracked kneecaps during the January 17 accident that went unreported until now.

Jay said he's currently feeling "Ok," but he's still recovering.

This accident comes on the heels of his frightening car fire in which he sustained severe facial burns and other injuries in his Burbank garage.

Play video content NBC

In his latest accident, the former 'Tonight Show' host said he was riding a vintage motorbike and started to smell gas leaking, so he turned into a parking lot, heading directly for trouble.

“Unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Jay said. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike."

Jay added ... “The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."