Jay Leno Seriously Burned in Car Fire

11/14/2022 10:51 AM PT
Jay Leno is in a burn center after suffering a serious injury to his face ... TMZ has learned.

Jay was in the L.A. garage where he stores his cars on Sunday when one of the cars erupted into flames without warning. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the flames burned the left side of Jay's face, but thankfully did not penetrate his eye or his ear.

He was taken to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center where he remains. We do not specifically know his condition but it is serious enough that he's been admitted to the hospital.

We're told Jay has canceled all of his engagements for the duration of the week.

Jay was supposed to appear at The Financial Brand conference on Sunday, but organizers said there was a "very serious medical emergency" that prevented him from showing.

Speedy recovery, Jay.

