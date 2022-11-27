Jay Leno Cruising in Vintage Bentley and Back Onstage at Comedy Club

Jay Leno clearly lives by the credo ... if you get injured doing what you love, you gotta get back in the buggy!!!

Jay, who was seriously burned when a fuel leak on a 1907 steamer triggered a fire that burned his face and hands, was back at it again Saturday, taking a spin in a vintage Bentley on the streets of L.A.

Some of the burns are apparent ... you see the scarring on his right hand. Jay suffered both second and third-degree burns.

Jay jumped in his Tesla a few days ago and went back to the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills ... cookies in hand to thank the medical staff for treating him.

The comedian then beelined it to a Chick-fil-A for a sandie.

It's pretty remarkable ... it seemed impossible Jay would bounce back so quickly, but people we know who are close to him were never in doubt. We were told he'd be back onstage in a week or 2 and that's exactly what's gonna happen. Jay's scheduled to perform at The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach in the L.A. area. It's a sold-out show.