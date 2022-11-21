Jay Leno Seen For The First Time Since Accident, Released From Hospital

Jay Leno has been released from the hospital after suffering severe burns following a gasoline garage accident -- and you can already tell how badly he was hurt.

The ex-late night host posed for a photo taken and posted by the Grossman Burn Center, where JL has been receiving treatment for the past nine days. In it, he seems to be in good spirits alongside the facility staff ... but there's noticeable scarring on his face and hands.

Still, he's well enough to have been discharged ... and GBC says they're encouraged by his recovery. In a statement, the burn center says Jay will receive follow-up care at their outpatient facility, this after receiving burns throughout his upper, including on his chest.

They add, "Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

In addition to being placed in a hyperbaric chamber, JL is said to have undergone surgical excision and skin grafting ... removing unhealthy tissue and allowing the wounds to heal.

Remember ... this is all started while Jay was working on one of his vehicles in his Burbank garage. While trying to unclog a fuel line on a 1907 White Steam Car, he was sprayed with gasoline which erupted into flames. Jay's friend, who was present, saved his life.