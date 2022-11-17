Tim Allen Visits Jay Leno In Hospital, Says Face Will Be OK Despite Burns

Play video content BACKGRID

Tim Allen just got done visiting Jay Leno in the hospital ... and he says his close friend's face isn't going to be disfigured by severe burns suffered in a car fire.

Tim saw Jay at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, CA Thursday and talked to the paparazzi on his way out ... telling photogs Jay is feeling better after suffering deep burns to his face, hands and chest.

Jay seems to be in good spirits in the hospital, despite undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber for his burns ... Tim says Jay was happy and they cracked some jokes. Hey, laughter is the best medicine, right?

TMZ broke the story ... Jay got burned bad over the weekend when a car erupted into flames while he was working on fixing a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car in his Burbank garage.

Jay's not shying away from cars despite the incident ... Tim says he brought JL some car magazines to pour over during his recovery.