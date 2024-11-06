Kamala Harris to Deliver Concession Speech at Howard University

Play video content

Kamala Harris is set to address the nation for the first time since Donald Trump clinched victory as the 47th President of the United States -- and TMZ is live-streaming her official concession speech.

Harris will speak at Howard University, her alma mater, in Washington, D.C. at 4PM ET / 1 PM PT Wednesday -- after skipping an election night speech she’d initially hoped would celebrate her win ... or at least urge patience as votes continued to be counted. As we know, Trump secured the win overnight.

Harris called Trump earlier today to congratulate him on his historic win. President Joe Biden also called President-elect Trump Wednesday to offer his congratulations, and reportedly invited Trump to visit the White House Thursday, where Biden is set to deliver a national address himself.

Harris' Democratic campaign was a rollercoaster, kicking off in August after Biden stepped aside, ending his quest for a second term.

Harris quickly rode a wave of high-profile celeb endorsements, with stars like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and more backing her.