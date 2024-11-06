50 Cent Congratulates President Donald Trump for Retaking White House

50 Cent isn’t squabbling over the Presidents -- he’s setting precedence and congratulating Donald Trump for becoming the 47th!!!

On Wednesday, 50 posted a couple throwbacks of him and President Trump … he's not advocating for any policies, just congratulating the winner!!!

The post-election endorsement angered several of 50's followers but the G-Unit general had a huge year while avoiding the political peddling like some rappers ... he's trying to be on the right side of the aisle for the next 4 years!!! 😁

Sour grapes may be a thing of the past ... Mark Cuban also had no shame in congratulating DT for retaking the White House.

Still, 50's newfound Trump support should make for interesting conversation next time he and Eminem are in the studio ... considering Em went so hard campaigning for Kamala the past few weeks.

