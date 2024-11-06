Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mark Cuban Congratulates Donald Trump on His Presidential Win

Mark Cuban Congrats Donald ... You Won The Race Fair And Square

Mark Cuban — one of Kamala Harris' most vocal advocates during her presidential campaign — is giving Donald Trump kudos for his big win in the 2024 election.

The billionaire mogul jumped on "X" Tuesday night after it became clear Trump was the victor against Harris and wrote, "Congrats @realDonaldTrump. You won fair and square. Congrats to @elonmusk as well." Musk was a big backer of Trump during his campaign.

On the other hand, Cuban was a huge Harris supporter, acting as a surrogate for the VP in her quest for the White House.

Cuban did many interviews praising Kamala's economic, immigration and tax plans.

But, last week, Cuban got into a public beef with Trump when he said DT doesn't surround himself with "strong, intelligent women."

As we reported, Cuban got in a feud with Trump and the two traded barbs about their golfing skills, among other things.

CLAIMING VICTORY
As for Trump, he's now been anointed the 47th President of the United States. Got to hand it to the guy ... he's shown tremendous resilience throughout the election process.