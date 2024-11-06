Mark Cuban Congratulates Donald Trump on His Presidential Win

Mark Cuban — one of Kamala Harris' most vocal advocates during her presidential campaign — is giving Donald Trump kudos for his big win in the 2024 election.

The billionaire mogul jumped on "X" Tuesday night after it became clear Trump was the victor against Harris and wrote, "Congrats @realDonaldTrump. You won fair and square. Congrats to @elonmusk as well." Musk was a big backer of Trump during his campaign.

On the other hand, Cuban was a huge Harris supporter, acting as a surrogate for the VP in her quest for the White House.

Cuban did many interviews praising Kamala's economic, immigration and tax plans.

But, last week, Cuban got into a public beef with Trump when he said DT doesn't surround himself with "strong, intelligent women."

As we reported, Cuban got in a feud with Trump and the two traded barbs about their golfing skills, among other things.

Play video content CNN