Trump Supporter Beefs With Poll Workers Over MAGA Hat in Michigan, on Video

A woman in Michigan clashed with poll workers as she tried to cast her ballot while wearing a red Make American Great Again hat ... and it's all on video.

The heated exchange went down on Election Day at a polling place in Battle Creek, with apparent Donald Trump supporter Michelle Gregoire claiming she was "assaulted" while trying to vote.

I was just assaulted at my polling location in Battle Creek, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/PCFAqlx3ld — Shelly (@FreeTheMitten) November 5, 2024 @FreeTheMitten

Michelle shared video of the conflict she had with the volunteers working her polling place ... and it shows her being asked to remove her MAGA hat.

The woman refuses to take off the red cap, even though she's told it's against the rules to wear a MAGA hat to vote ... and it appears one of the poll workers tries to reach for her ballot.

The cops won't arrest him because he's a poll worker. pic.twitter.com/VOLKAV2cHn — Shelly (@FreeTheMitten) November 5, 2024 @FreeTheMitten

Michelle claims one of the workers touched her and she says her MAGA hat doesn't convey her support for the GOP, explaining ... "Actually I am an elected libertarian, so f*** off!!!"

It looks like Michelle was able to submit her vote ... and she also says she filed a police report, though she claims cops told her they couldn't do anything about it on Election Day so as not to interfere with people voting.

Michelle says she was denied her voting sticker and posted on X ... "Don't let them stop you America. Fight against censorship. Fight against fascism. Fight against the state."