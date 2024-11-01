Donald Trump and Mark Cuban Beefing Over Phone Calls, Golf

Donald Trump and Mark Cuban's war over women is now going off the rails ... with the two trading barbs about phone calls and their skills on the golf course.

In ripping Mark for going on TV and saying Trump isn't surrounding himself with "strong, intelligent women," Trump claims Cuban has done a 180 with him ... claiming Mark used to "incessantly" call him up when he was in the White House.

But, Mark says not so fast ... telling TMZ, "I didn't have his number, so I couldn't have called him."

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung is doubling down, though, telling us ... "Mark Cuban would not stop calling President Trump and people close to him to beg for a job and to influence government actions to his benefit."

Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks he’s “hot stuff” but he’s absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I don’t surround myself with strong women. Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women - With the understanding that ALL women are… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2024 @realDonaldTrump

Cheung adds ... "President Trump rebuffed Cuban's unethical requests and banished him from ever contacting him again."

Trump's social media rant ripping Mark also included this random dig ... "Also he's got no clubhead speed!" It's a shot at Cuban's golf game.

However, Mark tells TMZ ... "I can out drive him and he knows it. There's no other way to respond to that."

Cuban continues ... "The reason why I say, 'I can out drive him' is because I don't golf. He has never seen me golf."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Trump's also ripping Cuban as a "really dumb guy," "absolutely nothing," a "fool," a "very insecure guy," a "MAJOR LOSER" and "unattractive both inside and out."

Mark's taking the high road there ... and he's apologized for his comments about the women in Trump's orbit.