Cardi B Says Election Results Are Why Some States Get Hurricanes, Deletes Post

'This Is Why Some States Get Hurricanes'

Cardi B may be regretting her gut reaction to Kamala Harris' election loss ... posting and then deleting a savage dig directed toward red states in the South that helped Donald Trump nab the presidency.

Check it out ... the rapper -- who campaigned for Harris at the VP's Milwaukee rally Friday -- posted on her X account a video response as vote totals indicated Trump would emerge victorious in the 2024 Presidential Election.

The chart-topper appeared particularly frustrated with some of the Southern states, snapping ... "This is why some of y'all states be getting hurricanes. That's what I'mma say."

Cardi promptly deleted the message, indicating possible regret over the remark ... but not before fans captured the footage and circulated it on social media.

However, she did post a different pessimistic message on her Instagram Stories, writing alongside a video of herself watching the election results ... "I hate y'all bad."

Several of Harris' most enthusiastic celebrity supporters also sounded off on Donald Trump's comeback victory, expressing everything from heartbreak to frustration to shady remarks.

Cardi emerged as a vocal supporter of the Vice President after President Joe Biden tapped her to take over his campaign back in July. In fact, before Harris was named the Democratic nominee, the rapper said she didn't have plans to vote in the election ... changing her tune this summer.

The Harris-Walz campaign then asked Cardi to be among the several A-listers who hit the campaign trail in swing states ... in the hope of rallying votes on vital voting ground.

Cardi gave a memorable speech in Wisconsin last week ... though, that may've been because she had to read off her phone due to a teleprompter issue.

Nonetheless, Cardi's fired "Up" speech wasn't enough to rally voters, with Trump emerging victorious in America's dairy land.