Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Cardi B Disses Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Not Voting For Either One

Cardi B Not Voting For Biden or Trump ... Americans Got Betrayed!!!

Cardi B Main
Getty Composite

Cardi B won’t be casting her ballot for Joe Biden or Donald Trump this November … 'cause she’s calling them both failures as Commanders In Chief.

Cardi wasn't going out of her way to discuss the upcoming election, but in her extensive Rolling Stone profile that dropped Thursday, the topic came up ... and she emptied the clip on both candidates' presidential performance during their respective times in office.

Destruction In Gaza
Launch Gallery
Destruction In Gaza Launch Gallery
Getty

She says ... "I don’t f*** with both of y’all n****s" -- adding that Biden's current domestic and foreign policies have been the source of "layers and layers of disappointment" for her.

America's selective funding of overseas wars has gotten under Cardi's skin ... but she's also worried artists of color will get blackballed for speaking about the Israel–Hamas war.

Children Fleeing Ukraine
Launch Gallery
Children Fleeing Ukraine Launch Gallery
Getty

Cardi explains ... "There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help."

She continued ... "I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.”

Cardi B's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
cardi b hot shots Launch Gallery

The diamond-selling rapper also showed hatred for Trump's presidency -- and thinks neither guy has the U.S.'s best interests in mind ... adding, "The cost of living is too high, wages are too low, and too little is being done about it. I feel like people got betrayed.”

Jokes about Cardi's political POV are bound to fly, but she's not on this island by herself ... per Pew Research data, 1 in 4 Americans are giving the thumbs down to both Biden and Trump and there's speculation the upcoming election will be an independent candidate circus.

Trump And Biden Face Off At First Debate
Launch Gallery
The 2016 Debates Launch Gallery
Getty

Good luck in November!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later