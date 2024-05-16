Cardi B Disses Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Not Voting For Either One

Cardi B won’t be casting her ballot for Joe Biden or Donald Trump this November … 'cause she’s calling them both failures as Commanders In Chief.

Cardi wasn't going out of her way to discuss the upcoming election, but in her extensive Rolling Stone profile that dropped Thursday, the topic came up ... and she emptied the clip on both candidates' presidential performance during their respective times in office.

She says ... "I don’t f*** with both of y’all n****s" -- adding that Biden's current domestic and foreign policies have been the source of "layers and layers of disappointment" for her.

America's selective funding of overseas wars has gotten under Cardi's skin ... but she's also worried artists of color will get blackballed for speaking about the Israel–Hamas war.

Cardi explains ... "There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help."

She continued ... "I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.”

The diamond-selling rapper also showed hatred for Trump's presidency -- and thinks neither guy has the U.S.'s best interests in mind ... adding, "The cost of living is too high, wages are too low, and too little is being done about it. I feel like people got betrayed.”

Jokes about Cardi's political POV are bound to fly, but she's not on this island by herself ... per Pew Research data, 1 in 4 Americans are giving the thumbs down to both Biden and Trump and there's speculation the upcoming election will be an independent candidate circus.