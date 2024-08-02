Cardi B's Divorce Docs Show Offset is Father of Third Baby, She Wants Child Support

Cardi B’s divorce filing from Offset just got a lot more interesting -- 'cause we know now she wants her estranged hubby to cough up child support ... including for their third baby.

TMZ has obtained the divorce docs -- and they spell it out clear as day ... noting the couple is expecting their third child together ... and not just that, but Cardi is demanding Offset cough up dough to help support their three kids.

As we told you ... she's also seeking primary custody of the children -- something that's also confirmed in the divorce filing here. In terms of why they're splitting ... Cardi is citing irreconcilable differences, with no chance of patching things up.

One last thing that's noteworthy about the docs ... Cardi says she wants their personal property acquired during their marriage to be divvied up equitably.

There's no explicit mention of a prenup in the docs ... but that doesn't necessarily mean they don't have one.

The filing came just before the rapper dropped the news she’s expecting a third child -- remember, she also shares Kulture and Wave with Offset.

As we’ve reported, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ the split wasn’t about cheating. It was just a case of two people drifting apart over time, with the breakup being a long time coming.