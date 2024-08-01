Cardi B Covered Up By Lots of Umbrellas While Stepping Out in NYC

Cardi B didn't want anyone to see what's going on with her this week ... 'cause her team was in the midst of a major cover-up while out in NYC ... and we mean that literally!

TMZ obtained photos of the rapper Wednesday out in New York City ... and as you can see, something was going on with her and her crew -- 'cause a bunch of them were trying to hide her behind umbrellas.

Cardi stepped out on 34th and Broadway in broad daylight -- dressed in baggy clothes -- and her team literally formed a human barrier around her ... but look closely at the photos, she's not entirely covered up.

The backdrop to all of this ... Offset's recent public denial about cheating on Cardi B ... a denial referencing an 8-months pregnant woman.

As we reported ... Offset was recently spotted hanging out in a casino with this woman -- not Cardi -- but it's not a case of him cheating ... just proximity.

Play video content TMZ.com

The way Offset puts things ... "People really need to do the research...I'm at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8 month pregnant women wtf I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!"

Of course, Offset's denial did little to dispel rumors about Cardi possibly being pregnant ... although a rep for CB is on the record telling us Offset was NOT referring to Cardi. Plus, the woman from the Offset photo acknowledged she's 7 months pregnant.