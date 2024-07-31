Cardi B Pregnancy Rumors Spike with Offset's Awkward Cheating Denial

Offset's latest public denial of cheating on Cardi B is setting off a ton of speculation about whether his wife is expecting -- because he refers to an 8-months pregnant woman -- but Cardi's camp is clearing it all up.

Here's where the trouble started -- an IG blog posted a pic Tuesday night of Offset chilling at a casino with a woman it claimed was an ex-GF. Offset actually hopped in the comments to deny any dirty dealings, but his choice of words sparked serious confusion.

Offset angrily shot back, "People really need to do the research...I'm at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8 month pregnant women wtf I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!

Play video content

Lots of people -- including the crew at the 'Breakfast Club' -- speculated Offset was saying he wouldn't possibly be cheating when HE has an 8-months pregnant woman at home ... namely, Cardi.

However, a rep for Cardi B tells TMZ ... Offset is NOT referring to Cardi when he mentioned the pregnancy. Instead, he was referring to the woman he was with in the photo -- and we're told she is 8 months pregnant.

Indeed, the woman herself posted on social media, saying the same -- she's not cheating with Offset, and she's pregnant with her late husband's child.

So, what's clear, at this point ... Offset's words are NOT a confirmation he and Cardi are expecting.

Play video content TMZ Studios