Cardi B Posts Receipts Predicting Kamala Harris' Presidential Nomination

Cardi B is rubbing her political prediction prowess in the faces of her doubters, now that Kamala Harris is the frontrunner to become the Democratic presidential nominee.

After President Biden dropped out and endorsed his Veep, Cardi dialed the clocks back to her June 30 live stream shortly after the first debate where she called the Democratic party selfish for letting Biden, by her account, embarrass himself like the "grandpa" he is.

Cardi B shares her opinion on the recent Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump debate, as well as some words for Kamala Harris. 😩 pic.twitter.com/Pdu0xa50oA — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) June 30, 2024 @updatesofcardi

The Diamond-selling rapper addressed her fans for over 10 minutes ... revealing she had no intentions of voting, but thought Kamala missed her moment not squaring off against Trump at the debate.

Woman-to-woman, Cardi forecasted Kamala would run in the next 4-8 years but knew deep down she really wanted the Oval Office -- especially with growing concerns about Biden's mental acuity.

No telling if Cardi's decision to boycott the election has changed now that Kamala is up to bat -- she openly called both Biden and Trump terrible choices.