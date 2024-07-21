Kamala Harris Betting Favorite to Be New Nominee, Gov. Josh Shapiro VP

Joe Biden dropped out just hours ago ... but, oddsmakers never rest, and they've already released new betting lines for Democrat president and vice president picks.

BetOnline -- an offshore betting company -- has adjusted it's odd ... and, it's no surprise but they're picking Kamala Harris as the next Dem prez candidate -- with whopping 1 to 9 odds assuring her as a favorite.

If you don't know 1 to 9 here means you'd have to bet $900 to win $100 -- so, the betting site's pretty certain it's Kamala's job to lose.

Other noteworthy candidates ... California Governor Gavin Newson (15 to 1) -- who endorsed Harris mere hours after these odds came out -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (16 to 1) and former First Lady Michelle Obama (16 to 1) have the best odds outside of Kamala. So, really there's nobody close.

The more interesting race is who Harris may pick as a potential VP candidate ... and, BetOnline's guessing there's a good chance it'll be Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro who's getting favorite treatment at 7 to 4 odds.

Shapiro's catapulted to national attention recently. On top of being the governor of a major swing state, he's received increased looks since the attempt on Donald Trump's life last weekend in Butler, PA.

Play video content CNN

He identified Corey Comperatore as the victim who died in the shooting last week and has remained front and center in the aftermath of the tragedy.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Tennessee Governor Andy Beshear are high up in the odds as well.

Now for the more colorful picks to take over the VP slot on the ticket ... BetOnline's giving George Clooney 100 to 1 odds, former University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban 250 to 1 odds and Oprah Winfrey 250 to 1 odds to take over the #2 slot.

Big picture ... BetOnline says Trump's got a better chance (1 to 2) than Harris (2 to 1) to win the whole shebang -- though she's got more than 100 days to change their minds.