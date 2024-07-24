Cardi B Trashes Popeyes Flavored Wings, Popeyes Welcomes Criticism

Cardi B is NOT a fan of some new flavored chicken wings at Popeyes ... but the restaurant is welcoming her poor review, and encouraging her to taste other flavors.

Here's the deal ... Cardi was working late in the studio in New York when she posted a video with some Popeyes chicken wings, rating them a 2 out of 10 and bashing the taste.

Cardi says she's trying the new honey lemon pepper wings ... blasting Popeyes for "fumbling" the flavor, which she says tastes like Sprite.

A rep for Popeyes tells TMZ ... "If you can't take the heat, then get out of the kitchen. And we are in the kitchen. A lot. We welcome all Wing rankings and reviews as we believe variety is the spice of life and that's why we have six flavors for wing enthusiasts like Cardi to enjoy."

Cardi's bad review includes some props for another Popeyes wing variety ... she's digging the Sweet 'N Spicy flavor and Popeyes says that's no surprise.

Popeyes tells us they are going to have their people get in touch with Cardi's people so she can taste all their flavors next time she's in the studio.