Cardi B Rails On Joe Budden For Dooming Her As a 'Singles Artist'

Cardi B had time for Joe Budden today and she cleaned the podcaster's clock -- metaphorically speaking -- for discussing her stalled album one too many times.

On the latest episode of "JBP," Cardi's 6-year album delay came up and Joe used his psychic powers to predict she'll be a singles artist ... FOREVER. He also joked no one wants her to release an album more than Offset --- if only to get her out of the house.

To his credit, Offset was the first to push for Cardi to release the album this year ... it's been too long!!!

Cardi didn't find JB's critiques constructive and hosted a fiery X Space attended by Joe, DJ Akademiks and several other notables in the culture and let him have it.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper accused JB of sniffing more coke than Tony Montana but later revealed she's been bottling her frustrations for months!!!

Joe labeled Cardi's pre-Christmas blowup on Offset last year a publicity stunt -- pure disrespect as far as Cardi's concerned.

No more Mrs. Nice Guy ... Cardi labeled JB a quitter for leaving rapping behind and also ripped him for always going hard at Drake, mainly all the "sellout" teases for signing his supposed $400 million deal.

