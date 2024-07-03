Cardi B Sued for Copyright Infringement Over 'Enough (Miami)' Single

Cardi B scored a top 10 hit for a new album back in March with the release of "Enough (Miami)" ... but an Oklahoma rapper is claiming Cardi and her producers stole the secret sauce from him!!!

According to docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Joshua Fraustro (AKA Sten Joddi) and Miguel Aguilar (AKA Kemika 1956) claim Cardi and Co. used portions of their 2021 song "Greasy Frybread" on her track without permission.

Fraustro and Kemika1956 say they released their song in November 2021 and point out it was used as a promo for the FX series "Reservation Dogs."

The suit also names Cardi's labels Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group, producers OG Parker and DJ SwanQo as co-defendants.

"Enough (Miami)" was released nearly 3 years later on March 15, 2024.

Cardi still hasn't announced a release date for her new album ... unclear if the lawsuit will delay or impact the tracklist for the release in any way.