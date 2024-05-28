Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Cardi B Defends Porn After Candace Owens Calls For All-Out Ban

Cardi B doesn't want any WAP censored on her timeline -- 'cause she's sticking up for XXX content ... this after Candace Owens proposed it should be completely illegal.

Candace recently called for a pornography ban on her X account, arguing its true intentions were to psychologically control and weaken men -- and amid all the pushback, Cardi herself chimed in with her opinion ... and as it turns out, she's very pro-porn.

Cardi's thoughts on the subject came courtesy of an IG comment she left on a blog that published Candace's recent tweet about this ... and it's clear CB wants to keep porn around.

She wrote, "Ommmggg why yall so against porn ? Is it that bad for yall ? I enjoy it but I don't know I guess is like a 6 time a year thing. I personally don't feel no connection or addiction to it just a little quick one two ... NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY!"

Another comment she left shed more light on how she thinks porn is actually helpful -- especially for dudes. From her POV ... it can teach 'em a thing or two about pleasing women.

Of course ... Cardi herself isn't one to shy away from explicit content, either online or in her music. She's got a whole song about her vagina, and another song about her booty/boobs.

So, it isn't all that surprising she's into porn .... and remember, she was a stripper once upon a time too -- so it's kinda right in her wheelhouse. Cardi didn't call out Candace specifically -- but clearly, they're at odds on this one.

To each their own, we suppose.

