Cardi B Doesn't Want to Rely on Her Parents in Helping Raise Kids

Cardi B isn't shying away from her parenting duties even as a multi-millionaire --- in fact, it sounds like she wants little to no help ... including from her own parents.

In her recent Rolling Stone interview, Cardi revealed she isn't too keen on relying on her folks for assistance in helping bring up her 2-year-old and 5-year-old, Wave and Kulture ... whom she shares with her husband Offset.

Cardi says, "I had them kids. They came out of my p***y, not my mom's. They mine."

CB notes that her parents do, in fact, help out with the kids when they can -- and apparently, Cardi is in the middle of looking for a nanny right now ... as she juggles her own music career and other business ventures she's got going on.

As for Offset ... Cardi says he obviously helps out too, but points out that he's been on tour himself -- so, she's been a little overwhelmed lately trying to juggle mom and rapper duties.

Cardi also says this of fans wanting her to engage more on social media ... "Not only just your fans telling you that. You got to deal with what I'm dealing with now -- motherhood -- that nobody could solve for me."

She adds, "No assistant could solve for me. No husband could solve for me. No label could solve for me. Nobody could solve what's going on in my home, and what's going on in my home is we have a shortage of my kids being taken care of. I got to solve it."

