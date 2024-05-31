Cardi B Slams Rapper BIA On GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion Remix: 'Great Value Me'

Kendrick Lamar and Drake ending their beef doesn't mean the 2024 Rap Wars have a ceasefire ... 'cause Cardi B just fired a ton of shots on "Whole Lotta Money" rapper BIA.

Both Cardi and BIA have been cryptically dissing each other for some time now and Cardi let her have it on GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's red-hot "Wanna Be (Remix)."

Cardi acknowledged she sees BIA's sneak disses on her timeline ... "Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me" before slicing into BIA's résumé ... "Thought she was on the shelf, IKEA. Hope she talk like that when I see her/Bitch please, don’t nobody wanna be her BIA!!!"

BIA's been releasing music for the better part of the decade but never released a studio album ... Cardi's shelved line cuts especially deep!!!

The gloves are definitely off ... BIA responded as if she was about to return lyrical fire of her own. Ain't nothing to it but to do it at this point!!!

Meg and Glo don't take any shots at BIA -- their verses are actually the same as the original version.

Cardi recently joined them onstage at the "Hot Girl Summer" tour where she teased being on the remix.