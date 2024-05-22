Megan Thee Stallion Brings Cardi B & GloRilla Onstage Together

Play video content

Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" tour erupted inside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night ... highlighted by a surprise appearance by Cardi B!!!

The two hitmakers dazzled the NYC crowd with a sultry performance of their lady parts anthem, "WAP."

Megan set off the classic track with her verse just before Cardi appeared onstage from the hidden platform -- decked out in a matching black leather bustier. 🥵

The dirty duet is nearly certified Diamond and recently ranked #20 on Spotify's 100 Greatest Rap Songs of the Streaming Era ... and Meg still wasn't done with the surprises.

GloRilla, who's also on the 'HGS' tour, returned to the stage for Cardi to perform their smash hit "Tomorrow 2" and stuck around as Glo and Meg dropped their TikTok fav "Wanna Be" on the crowd ... and Cardi revealed she'll be on the remix!!!

After the show, the 3 superstars posed for pictures backstage ... collaborative album coming next? It's not like it would be out of the question in today's modern rap era.

