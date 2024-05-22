Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Megan Thee Stallion Brings Cardi B & GloRilla Onstage Together

Megan Thee Stallion 'WAP' Reunion With Cardi On Tour ... GloRilla Commands #WannaBeChallenge

BRINGING BACK WAP

Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" tour erupted inside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night ... highlighted by a surprise appearance by Cardi B!!!

The two hitmakers dazzled the NYC crowd with a sultry performance of their lady parts anthem, "WAP."

Megan set off the classic track with her verse just before Cardi appeared onstage from the hidden platform -- decked out in a matching black leather bustier. 🥵

The dirty duet is nearly certified Diamond and recently ranked #20 on Spotify's 100 Greatest Rap Songs of the Streaming Era ... and Meg still wasn't done with the surprises.

GloRilla, who's also on the 'HGS' tour, returned to the stage for Cardi to perform their smash hit "Tomorrow 2" and stuck around as Glo and Meg dropped their TikTok fav "Wanna Be" on the crowd ... and Cardi revealed she'll be on the remix!!!

cardi b megan thee stallion and glorilla

After the show, the 3 superstars posed for pictures backstage ... collaborative album coming next? It's not like it would be out of the question in today's modern rap era.

Hot Girl Summer's flame will be burning until the end of July, so things are just heating up for Meg and Glo!!!

