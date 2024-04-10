Megan Thee Stallion Goes Nude for Women's Health, Revisits Tory Lanez Saga

Megan Thee Stallion stripped down for her latest magazine cover -- and while the pictures are grabby in and of themselves ... there's a lot of substance in the actual interview as well.

The rapper debuted on the latest cover of Women's Health Wednesday, showing off her toned body -- which she says is owed to swapping whole meals for smoothies ... nixing soda and juice and switching from cognac to tequila.

Of course, she also says she works out a ton, and that's evident from these gorgeous shots.

Meg says before weights became her saving grace in the gym, she felt a lot of pressure from the outside world ... this after being shot by Tory Lanez in July 2020 -- for which he was convicted -- and constantly being bombarded with hate mail from people calling her a liar.

According to Meg, having a darker complexion placed a stereotype on her ... and she says she was subject to racism and colorism online during that whole saga.

Despite everything she went through, though, Meg says she's in a much better place now.

Play video content JULY 2020 TMZ.com

She already landed a No. 1 record this year, thanks to her short-lived spat with Nicki Minaj and says her best songs come from writing in the shower. That might explain why she likes being in the nude as much as she does ... not that any of us are complaining!