Cardi B Might Use 'Defamation Of Character' Or 'Intrusive Thoughts' For New Album

Cardi B is getting close to releasing a bunch of new music, and it looks like she has a couple names in mind for her upcoming album ... or at least a couple of singles.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, the rapper filed trademark applications for two phrases ... "Defamation of Character" and "Intrusive Thoughts" ... which she says she wants to use for music albums.

Cardi's trademark applications also state she wants the phrases for music videos and downloadable music files, plus potential other uses ... basically everything an artist would need to make money off their music.

As we first told you ... Cardi B is still planning to release a new album later this year despite her pregnancy and recent divorce battle with Offset.

We've been told Cardi is more than three-quarters of the way done with the project ... and she's determined to drop it in 2024 ... even with all the extra commitments she has outside the studio.

The clock is ticking ... we'll see how these phrases are incorporated into Cardi's new music.