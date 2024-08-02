Cardi B's Divorce & Pregnancy Will Not Delay New Album, Dead Set on Dropping

Cardi B won't let her marriage woes -- or the bun in her oven -- get in the way of her music -- 'cause her album plans are still on track for this year ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Cardi's big news Thursday -- namely, the fact she's pregnant (again) and the fact she's headed for divorce (again) will in no way delay the release of her new album -- which we're told is still set to arrive later in 2024.

Thing is ... we're told Cardi is more than three-quarters of the way done with the project -- which is interesting, because that means there's still work to be done.

Of course, there's still five months left to get it together -- but considering Cardi's very pregnant now and might pop soon ... it begs the question on when exactly she'll find time to complete the remaining 25%.

Nonetheless ... our sources have assured us, she's dead-set on dropping this year -- which tracks with how she's handled pregnancies in the past. As we know ... Cardi has hit the stage with a baby in her belly before ... so getting in the studio under the same circumstances is a walk in the park.

There's more info we've learned too -- including who else might appear on this record.

Our sources tell us she has recorded a crap ton of music over the course of the 6 years since her first album "Invasion of Privacy" ... and it probably goes without saying, she's collab'd with a ton of artists for features.

We're told there will be a number of featured artists on this project -- but our source wouldn't say whether Offset was one of them. Considering she's in the process of divorcing the guy ... we wouldn't be surprised if he gets cut.

As for whether Cardi plans to record even newer music to touch on what exactly she's going through right now -- it's just unclear at this point ... but again, she's got time.

Her new album is highly anticipated ... like we said, she hasn't dropped a full project like this in quite a while -- and aside from some singles here and there, the public is craving a proper CB album.