'The Valley' Star Michelle Saniei Confirms She's Dating Dr. Dre

Michelle Saniei is no longer dodging the Dr. Dre rumors ... "The Valley" star confirms she's dating the hip hop legend ... but they're trying to keep their romance largely out of the spotlight.

Michelle opened up about the relationship in a new interview with PEOPLE, months after she and the rap mogul were photographed holding hands following a dinner date at Nobu Malibu.

The reality TV star says she and Dre and "spending time together and we love being in each other's company" ... revealing they were introduced through a mutual friend.

While fans and her fellow Bravo cast members may be curious about the romance, Michelle isn't sharing much more ... she says they're keeping everything super private and just living life.

We caught up with Michelle's ex-husband, Jesse Lally, in April after photos of Michelle and Dre surfaced ... and he told us he wasn't given a heads-up about the relationship and first learned about it online, like everyone else.

Michelle and Jesse split in March 2024 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce in October 2025. The former couple shares a 6-year-old daughter, Isabella.