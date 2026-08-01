Shemar Moore's Home Visited By Woman Who Was Allegedly Catfished

Shemar Moore may play a cop on TV ... but he needed the police in real life when a random woman showed up at his house ready to move in.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops were called to the house Friday around 3:30 p.m. after a woman arrived at his Los Angeles-area home with luggage in tow.

Our sources say the woman knocked on the door ... but instead of Shemar, we're told his significant other, Jesiree Dizon, opened the door and told the woman to leave.

Jesiree later called LAPD ... who showed up and questioned the woman.

Turns out, the woman says she wasn't there to cause harm ... our sources say she explained she'd been catfished by someone pretending to be Shemar.

We're told she said she traveled from outside the state because the faux Shemar Moore told her he would let her live with him. Our sources say she was "easily duped."

Law enforcement sources tell us Jesiree said she didn't want the woman arrested ... and she was released without further incident. A trespass report was taken.

Thankfully, no need for Shemar's pals in S.W.A.T. to take down a criminal mind here ... though hopefully no one is too shaken up by the encounter.