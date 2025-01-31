Shemar Moore Sounds Off on Trolls Commenting on Breakup With Jesiree Dizon

Play video content

Shemar Moore is setting some boundaries with his fans in the aftermath of his split from Jesiree Dizon.

The "S.W.A.T." star released a video statement on his Instagram page early Friday, after TMZ broke the story about the end of his 5-year relationship with the model ... who he welcomed daughter Frankie with in 2023.

In the upload, the "Criminal Minds" alum confirms the sad update about his relationship with Jesiree, but also makes it clear he doesn't want to hear any more chatter about his personal life ... encouraging his followers to "mind your business" moving forward.

Watch the video ... Shemar laments about how celebrity status means people are interested in gossip about him, adding ... "Fame is a motherf***er."

However, he urges fans to give himself and Jesiree "a break" during this new chapter in their lives ... noting it's nothing but love between the exes, and slamming any talk suggesting otherwise.

He adds ... "Now, if you get in there with the comments and start trashing and being negative, then you ain't a fan of mine. If you really have love for me and if you're really a fan of me, then be kind. Breaking up ain't easy."

He says anyone fueling negativity online can "kiss my ass," as he's prioritizing "joy" and "calm" and "peace" following his schism with Jesiree ... who he praises as a "phenomenal" mother.

Shemar declares he'll always have love for Jesiree, despite their breakup ... and vows to maintain a loving co-parenting relationship for the sake of their daughter and JD's kids from a prior relationship.